Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert In These Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in 4 districts districts of Odisha within 3.55 PM on Tuesday.

The Earth Network warned Thunderstorm and lightning alert for Bani-Damapara and Barang blocks of Cuttack district, Pipli block of Puri district, Jatani, Bhubaneswar, Chilika and Banapur of Khordha district and Khallikote, Polsara, Kodala blocks of Ganjam district within 3.55 PM today.

Dangerous Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert has been warned for Krushnaprasad block of Puri dist, Chilika and Banapur blocks of Khurda dist, Khallikote, Polasara and Kodala blocks of Ganjam district within 4.13 PM today.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.