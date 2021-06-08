Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert In These Districts Of Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in 4 districts districts of Odisha within 3.55 PM on Tuesday.

The Earth Network warned Thunderstorm and lightning alert for Bani-Damapara and Barang blocks of Cuttack district, Pipli block of Puri district, Jatani, Bhubaneswar, Chilika and Banapur of Khordha district and Khallikote, Polsara, Kodala blocks of Ganjam district within 3.55 PM today.

Dangerous Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert has been warned for Krushnaprasad block of Puri dist, Chilika and Banapur blocks of Khurda dist, Khallikote, Polasara and Kodala blocks of Ganjam district within 4.13 PM today.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

You might also like
State

5 Dacoits nabbed in Odisha’s Cuttack: Guns, vehicle batteries, 2 wheelers seized

State

Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi Airlifted To Kolkata

State

Covid Vaccination Reduced Severity In Patients: Odisha DMET

State

Odisha Announces 26.29 Crore Financial Aid For Pandemic-Hit Street Vendors

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.