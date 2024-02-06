4 lakh more beneficiaries added in Madhu Babu Pension Yojana in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given his approval for the inclusion of four lakh more beneficiaries under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

With the inclusion of 4 lakh more beneficiaries, the total number of beneficiaries under MBPY increased to 36.75 lakh from the existing 32.75 lakh and the state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 190.20 crore per month.

Local people at various places had requested 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian for the inclusion of more beneficiaries under the scheme during his visits to different districts. Considering the appeal of the people, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal to increase the number of beneficiaries under the MBPY.

Worth mentioning, the Chief Minister in August 2023 had included an additional 4.13 lakh persons under this scheme.

The state government provides social security to various categories of people. These categories include senior citizens, widows, Persons with Disability (PwDs), unmarried women, cured leprosy and AIDS patients, divorced women, transgender, covid orphans.

Beneficiaries ranging from small children to 79 years of age get Rs 500 per month under this scheme. People aged 80 years and above get Rs 700 per month.

In the case of PwDs, those with 40 to 59 per cent disability get Rs 500 per month, while those with 60 per cent or more disability get Rs 700. People above 80 years of age with more than 60 per cent disability get Rs 900 per month.