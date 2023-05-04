4 killed in Chitrakonda Tractor accident: Odisha CM announces ex-gratia for kins

Advertisement

Malkangiri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed his deep grief over the death of four persons who died in a tractor accident yesterday in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district and announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the each deceased persons.

As per the notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the compensation will be paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

It is to be noted here that three persons, including two women and a child, died on spot after a tractor in the Swabhiman area of ​​Malkangiri district. Another person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the Chitrakonda hospital.

Meanwhile, six others are still undergoing treatment at a local hospital in a critical condition.

Over 15 people from Badaput village had gone to Tantaguda village in a tractor to attend the the dashkriya rituals (10th-day rituals) of their relative.

However, the tractor overturned at Kharimal under Chitrakonda’s Badapada panchayat after the driver lost control over the wheels.

In a similar road mishap incident, as many as 18 people sustained critical injuries after the auto-rickshaw on which they were traveling turned turtle following break failure near Mohana of Gajapati district today. All of them were rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

The injured persons are said to be the residents of Gochhaguda village. While some of them were going to Merapalli Grama Panchayat office for some official work, some other were going to the Luhagudi weekly haat.