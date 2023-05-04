3 dead, 7 critical in road accident in Malkangiri of Odisha

Advertisement

Malkangiri: In a fatal road accident in the swabiman area of ​​Malkangiri district in Odisha as many as three people have died.

According to reports, a tractor has overturned killing three people on the spot. The accident took place last night, said reliable reports.

In the accident, as many as seven people are in serious condition. The accident took place in the swabiman area of ​​Badput.

Reports say, the tractor lost its balance and overturned killeing three on the spot and critically injuring seven.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. They have seized the bodies and sent it for a postmortem. The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital.

In the late night hours on Wednesday, as many as 11 persons have died in a tragic road accident in the Malkangiri – Chhattisgarh border area.

Among those killed are five women and two children. It is worth mentioning that the accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

Reports say that the people were killed in an accident when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck.

The police reached the spot on Thursday (today) and started investigation in the matter.

The deceased persons are said to be the residents of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.

They were allegedly on their way to a wedding in Kanker district when their vehicle collided head on with the truck, said police sources.

Also Read: 11 Killed In Tragic Road Accident In Chhattisgarh