4 bogies of Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Special train derailed in Odisha: Details here

Koraput: As many as four bogies of the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Special train got derailed in Koraput district of Odisha today. Damage report due to the derailment is yet to come.

As per reports, the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Special passenger train got derailed near Chhatriput railway station in Jeypore area in Odisha. The train was on its way to Kirandul from Koraput.

Train No. 08551 Visakhapanam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed at KM.No.230/28 between Jeypore-Chatriput stations. After passing Jeypore station, One Sleeper Class and three General Coaches got derailed. There were no casualties or injuries as the trollies of the train just got derailed on to sleepers, reports say.

Accident Relief Trains have been ordered to proceed to site, officers have also rushed to the site for immediate restoration operations. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM infra Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM Operations Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officers are monitoring the relief operations. Alternate transport arrangements made for stranded passengers, a note from the Railways said.

Further details awaited.

