34 more residents of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

34 more residents of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: As many as 34 residents of Twin City of Odisha Cuttack & Bhubaneswar have tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in their respective Twitter handle informed that out 34 COVID patients, 29 are from BMC while the rest 5 are from CMC jurisdiction.

Here are the details of the 29 cases detected from the BMC area:

Here are the details of the 5 cases detected from the CMC area: