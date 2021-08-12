3-year-old, 4-year-old baby girls drown in pond in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In a very sad incident, two baby girls met watery grave in a pond in this district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in the Munda sahi of Jagmohanpur village under Telkoi Police limits.

The two deceased minor girls have been identified as Sweet, the 3 years old daughter of Jogi Munda and Pari Munda, the 4 years old daughter of Sushil Munda. Both the babies were cousin sisters.

As per reports, the two girls had sneaked to the nearby pond on Thursday afternoon when there was nobody else at home. After their parents returned from work in the evening they did not find the kids.

After a brief search the two kids were rescued from the pond and rushed to Telkoi hospital. However, the doctor there declared them brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the baby girls.