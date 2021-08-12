Class VIII pass youth makes ‘Munna helicopter’, dies during trial run: Watch

An aviation enthusiast youth, who also happens to be a Class VIII dropout breathed his last during the test flight of a helicopter that he had made himself. Shaikh Ismail, the youth from Fulsawangi in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra was in the machine on Wednesday when he was trying for a trial, so that he could display it to public on coming Independence Day.

As per reports, Shaikh was killed as the rotor blade of the machine that he had built hit him during the trial. He was working as a welding and fabrication worker. He wanted to make a helicopter named ‘Munna Helicopter’ so that even middle class people can afford to buy one and employ during emergencies.

Early Wednesday morning the youth was undertaking a trial run of the contraption while his friends were videographing the trial. However, as he started the engine, the the tail rotor came off and hit the main rotor which subsequently hit Shaikh, who was inside the machine, killing him instantly, reported Indian Express. He was rushed to the nearby hospital but the doctors there reportedly declared him brought dead. The video has gone viral on social media.