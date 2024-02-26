3 killed, 3 critical after bolero hits tree in Odisha’s Kendrapada district

Kendrapada: In a tragic incident, three people were killed while three others were critically injured after the bolero they were travelling in hit a tree in Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

The incident occurred at Bandakhai Road of the district. According to sources, the driver of the bolero lost control which resulted to the accident.

Following the accident, three people died on the spot, while three others were critically injured. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. As per sources, the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Further detailed reports into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed in a car-truck-motorcycle collision near Devkali village in Kaimur district in Bihar on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Devkali village along NH 2, when a speeding car, en route to Varanasi from Sasaram, hit a motorcycle. Following the collision, the motorcycle and the car deviated into the opposite lane and a truck collided with them.

As per reports, all the eight passengers on board the car, including two women and the man on motorcycle were killed in the accident. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spots, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The cops have also initiated investigation into the matter is underway.