9 killed in car-truck –motorcycle collision in Bihar

Patna: At least nine people were killed in a car-truck-motorcycle collision near Devkali village in Kaimur district in Bihar.

The accident occurred near Devkali village along NH 2, when a speeding car, en route to Varanasi from Sasaram, hit a motorcycle. Following the collision, the motorcycle and the car deviated into the opposite lane and a truck collided with them.

As per reports, all the eight passengers on board the car, including two women and the man on motorcycle were killed in the accident. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spots, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The cops have also initiated investigation into the matter is underway.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, 15 people including seven children died while several others were injured after the tractor they were travelling in fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the pilgrims were headed to Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the Ganga River when the accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. After receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Following the incident, condoling the demise of the pilgrims, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and ₹ 50,000 each for the injured.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured pilgrims receive proper treatment.