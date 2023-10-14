24 girl students fall ill after eating hostel food in Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, nearly 24 girl students, aged 10 to 12, fell ill after eating food in Anwesha Girls Hostel in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the girl students left for school after having meal on Friday. However, soon after reaching school, they complained of nausea, body ache and stomach pain.

Following the incident, the school authorities and teachers immediately rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital.

“We had rice and dalma in the morning. During the assembly, we started feeling unwell and were rushed to the hospital,” a Class five student said.

District Welfare Officer Prabir Deo informed, “A total 24 students were hospitalised and six among them were discharged after primary treatment.”

“Students also complained of diarrhoea last night. They are now under observation. Their condition is stable. The CDMO has assured to send a medical team to the hostel,” he added.

The authorities has also initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.