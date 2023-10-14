Odisha: Raid on various hotels in Kakatpur for selling stale food

Kakatpur: Kakatpur Police and Puri District Food Safety Officers have jointly raided a number of hotels and restaurants on Saturday, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that, several hotels and restaurants in Kakatpur were raided and a huge amount of stale food has been destroyed.

Stale food items such as overcooked noodles, fried noodles and stale food have been seized from various hotels.

Stale and spoiled food in the hotel freezer was also seized. Chemicals mixed in food, unfit food colors, low quality tomato sauce, chili sauce etc were seized from many hotels.

Many hotels are also found to be lacking in cleanliness. The seized food was washed, destroyed and thrown out. As dozens of people are coming forward, the police have already made a large-scale raid.

