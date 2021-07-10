Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

gold price in bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. The 22 carat gold price has risen by Rs 110 and 24 carat gold rate has hiked by Rs 120 on Saturday.

Today, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 44,760 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold has been recoded at Rs 48,830 per 10 grams.

Whereas on Friday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 44,650 per 10 grams for the 22 carat and Rs 48,710 per 10 grams for 24 carat in the city.

On the other hand, Silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 693 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

