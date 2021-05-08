Aska: In a very emotional incident, a two month old infant was found crying near its dead mother on Saturday in Golapalli village under Aska Police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jhili Sahu.

As per reports, the locals heard an infant crying in a closed room in Golapalli village today. As the cry did not stopped for long, the locals forcibly opened the door and went inside. They found that a two month old baby was sleeping near her mother and was crying while the woman was already dead.

After getting information Aska Police, BDO, the local Sarpanch, health workers and a few social workers reached the spot and rescued the child. The kid has been admitted to the hospital. A PPE kit wearing person seized body of the woman.

The owner of the rented house from where the child was rescued, has lodged a FIR in Aska Police station for the death of the woman.

As per reports, the woman was unwell due to fever and desentry from last few days.

Jhili had married Sanjay Sahu and the two were in a rented house in Golapalli since last five months. After birth of his daughter, Sanjay went to Surat to work. Jhili was living with the infant in the rented house. She was sick of fever for the last few days.

A pall of gloom descened in the village after the locals came to know about death of the woman and crying of the infant innocent baby near her dead mother.