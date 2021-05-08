Gajapati: More than 90 people were booked for attacking Tehsildar, police personnel in Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday. The attack had taken place on Friday at the Christian sahi in Chheligarh village under R Udaygiri Police limits in the district.

As per reports, Mohana Police has booked 9 identified persons as well as more than 90 unidentified persons for the crime. SDPO Dillip Kumar Nayak informed about it.

It is to be noted that violating the Covid restrictions, more than hundred people assembled for a feast on Friday at the Christian sahi. After getting information about it, as Tehsildar Smrutiranjan Satpathy and a few cops went to the spot, the mob attacked them. The people who were present there reportedly attacked the Tehsildar with boulders and wood logs.

All the persons against whom case has been filed have absconded from the village following the incident. Under the directive of Gajapati SP a special team has been set up that has been conducting raids at different places. SDPO Nayak said that soon the culprits will be apprehended.