90 booked for attack on Tehsildar, Cops in Gajapati dist of Odisha

By WCE 5
r udayagiri tehsildar

Gajapati: More than 90 people were booked for attacking Tehsildar, police personnel in Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday. The attack had taken place on Friday at the Christian sahi in Chheligarh village under R Udaygiri Police limits in the district.

As per reports, Mohana Police has booked 9 identified persons as well as more than 90 unidentified persons for the crime. SDPO Dillip Kumar Nayak informed about it.

It is to be noted that violating the Covid restrictions, more than hundred people assembled for a feast on Friday at the Christian sahi. After getting information about it, as Tehsildar Smrutiranjan Satpathy and a few cops went to the spot, the mob attacked them. The people who were present there reportedly attacked the Tehsildar with boulders and wood logs.

All the persons against whom case has been filed have absconded from the village following the incident. Under the directive of Gajapati SP a special team has been set up that has been conducting raids at different places. SDPO Nayak said that soon the culprits will be apprehended.

Also read: Covid-19 Vaccination Of 18 To 44 Years Age Group To Begin In 5 Municipal Corporations Of Odisha
You might also like
State

Covid-19 Vaccination Of 18 To 44 Years Age Group To Begin In 5 Municipal Corporations…

State

SCB Medical College And Hospital To Have Additional 100 Beds For Treatment Of Covid…

State

Covid 19: International Medical Journal LANCET praises Odisha

State

Bhubaneswar Reports 1034 New COVID Positive Cases today: Detail report here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.