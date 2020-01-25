lady teacher killed

2 lady teachers killed as transport van hits scooter in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: At least two lady teachers of a high school were killed after their scooter  was hit by a transport van in Dandamukundpur area near Pipili today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Subhalaxmi Parida and Snehalata Sahu. Both were working as teachers in Pitabasa UGME School, Dandamukundpur.

The victim duo was en-route to school by riding a Honda Activa bearing registration number-OD02AE9986 when the crash took place. The driver of a speeding Tata Ace transport vehicle bearing registration number-OD13L9876 lost control over the wheels due to rash driving and ended up hitting their scooter from the rear.

Both the victims turned critical due to ENT bleeding caused by head injury in the crash and succumbed on the spot.

A pal of gloom has descended on the Pitabasa UGME School post the death of the teacher duo.

