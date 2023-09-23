2 killed in road accident in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, as many as two people were killed in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place at the Gandhi Chowk area near Chandikhole of the district.

The deceased persons are said to be from the Mahadeipur area under Anaka Panchayat in Badachana area of Jajpur district. One of them has been identified as Ashok, son of Chitta Dalei and another deceased is Rajesh, son of Govinda Dalei. Both of them were from Mahadeipur.

As per reports, the two persons were returning in a bike after finishing their fish business when an unidentified vehicle hit him. As a result both of them were reportedly killed on the spot.

After getting information Police personnel from Dharmasala Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. The bodies were seized and sent for autopsy while further investigation of the case is underway.