2 from Odisha killed in road accident in West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons from Odisha were killed after the SUV they were going along with five others met with an accident in West Bengal on Sunday.

sSoruces said that the deceased and the injured, who are said to be residents of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district, were going to Ranigunj in West Bengal for some work. However, their vehicle collided with a truck near Narayangarh on National Highway 16.

While two persons died on the spot, five other occupants of the vehicle sustained critical injuries and were admitted at Medinapur district headquarters hospital, added the sources.

Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation into the matter and sent the bodies for postmortem.