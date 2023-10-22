Koraput: Murder accused escapes from town police station

Koraput: In a shocking incident, a murder accused reportedly escaped from police custody at Koraput town police station last evening. The accused has been identified as Rahul Bagh.

Police had detained Rahul, a native of Hanaguda area near Koraput Railway Station in Koraput to interrogate him after the family member of one Abhishek Majhi from REF Colony in Koraput, who was murdered on December 13, 2022, filed a murder case against him.

After detaining Rahul, police brought him to the police station for interrogation. However, he managed to flee from the police station.

After knowing that the accused fled from the police station, Abhishek’s family members and local people staged a demonstration and gheraoed the police station.

However, the situation came under control after police officials held discussions with the agitators and assured to take action against the accused.

