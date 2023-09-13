2 dead, 2 critical after getting crushed under stone in Berhampur

Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident, two labourers were killed while two others were critical after getting crushed under a stone near Kalua Chhak under Berhampur Sadar Police station limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

A group of labourers were engaged in some work today. They were resting under a tree after doing the work. However, a huge boulder from the nearby forest fell and went towards them. All of them tried to run for life. But four persons were crushed under the stone.

While two of the workers died on the spot two other sustained critical injures. The injured were rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

While the deceased were identified as Govind Mallick and Jaga Mallick, while the injured were identified as Siba Behera and Sudarshan Badaraita.

The Berhampur Sadar Police has initiated an investigation into the matter. They sent the bodies for autopsy.

