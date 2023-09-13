ECI team reviews poll preparedness in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two senior deputy election commissioners of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas reviewed the preparedness of upcoming elections in Odisha.

Sharma and Vyas held discussions with Odisha’s chief electoral officer Nikunja B Dhal and all district collectors at Kharavela Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting reportedly focused on the preparation and revision of error-free voters’ list. They also examined sensitive booths and law and order situation in different districts of the state and preparedness done in the last few byelections, including Jharsuguda and Padampur.

It is to be noted here that the deputy commissioners of Election Commission visited Kolkata yesterday to review preparedness for Lok Sabha polls to be held next year in West Bengal. Thus this visit is no indicator that early Assembly polls will be held in Odisha unless dates for Lok Sabha polls are advanced, said sources.