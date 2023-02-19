2 cars, 185 kgs ganja seized in Bhubaneswar, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of intelligence input, a joint raid was conducted by the team of STF, Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police at Ghatikia. The raid was conducted near Odisha University of Technology Research Centre, Bhubaneswar under Bharatpur Police Station.

The raid was conducted against illegal transportation of Narcotic Drugs and two interstate accused persons namely Mansingh Yadav and Mukesh Kumar Yadav were apprehended. Bothe were presently residing at Ganeswarpur, under Januganja police station of Balasore Industrial.

During the search Ganja weighing more than 185 kg, one Suzuki Dezire Car, one Suzuki Ciaz Car and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession. A case has been registered at Bharatpur Police Station for necessary legal action under NDPS Act 1985.

Investigation is underway.

It is noteworthy that, special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 68 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 113 quintals of Ganja/Marijuna, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 168 drug dealers/peddlers.