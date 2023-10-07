1st year student found hanging in Berhampur of Odisha, probe underway

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a student was found hanging in Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

A first-year student of an engineering college in Berhampur committed suicide in his hostel room. The death took place in the campus premises under Golanthara police limits of Ganjam district, said reliable reports.

The deceased student found hanging in Berhampur has been identified as Samaysatya Samar Murmu. The Golanthra police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police have taken suo-motto cognizance and have registered an unnatural death case in the above stated matter.

The deceased student Samaysatya was a resident of Chandipur Defence Colony in Balasore and joined IISER in the 2023-24 academic year. He had been on the campus for just 25 days.

A sanitation worker found Samaysatya’s body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room. He was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The boy’s parents have been informed about his demise. A police probe is underway in this matter. It is however worth mentioning that till now, no suicide note has been seized.

Further deatiled reports awaited in this matter.

