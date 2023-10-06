Dental student commits suicide in Bhubaneswar, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: A dental student has killed herself in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Friday, a probe is underway in this regard.

The student has died in a mysterious manner, said reports. The body of the girl was spotted from the hostel premises.

Her body was recovered while hanging from the fan with the help of a dupatta. It has been alleged that the girl has committed suicide.

The incident has taken place at a private college and hospital under the Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The girl allegedly belonged to West Bengal. She was studying in the third year and was a BDS student. She allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room when no one was in it.

The Bharatpur police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. They have informed the family of the girl in this regard.

