14 more Special Development Councils created to protect tribal culture & identity in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to preserve and propagate the tribal culture and protect the unique identity of all tribal groups of the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced to create 14 Special Development Councils (SDCs).

While attending a program at the Tribal Ground here in Unit 1 here today, the Odisha Chief Minister announced to create the new 14 SDCs for Angul, Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Devgarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nayagarh, and Sambalpur districts.

The total number of the special development councils now rose to 23 from 9 following the Chief Minister’s announcement for creation of the 14 new SDCs.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government had created the first special development councils in 2017-18 for the preservation of tribal art, culture, and literature.

“Earlier, 64 lakh people in 117 blocks of 9 districts of Odisha were involved in the special development councils and now it will be implemented in 172 blocks of 23 districts,” said the Chief Minister adding that the state government will spend Rs 223 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

The Chief Minister announced that more than 80 lakh tribal people will participate in this program and work for the protection and development of their art and culture.

“Tribal culture has a deep connection with Jagannath culture and emphasises the protection of nature and the environment. Worship of nature and brotherhood are the main basis of tribal culture,” Patnaik said during his address.

The Chief Minister also launched a coffee table book on the Special Development Council in the presence of Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Chief Minister’s Personal Secretary (5T) VK Pandian, and other senior officials.