Not single engine or double engine but good governance is important: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Not the single engine or the double engine but good governance is important, said Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik after winning the Jharsuguda bypoll today.

Addressing the party leaders and workers at Sankha Bhawan, the party’s headquarters, Patnaik said, “I congratulate all of you for the huge victory in Jharsuguda bypoll. This victory is the victory of the people of Jharsuguda, the victory of women power. I am in debt to the people of Jharsuguda for the win; the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is in debt to you.”

“I thank the lakhs of workers and leader of the Biju Janata Dal for the win. I respect their hard work and sacrifices during this scorching summer days. I promise that the Biju Janata Dal will accelerate its work for the development of Jharsuguda. The developmental works began by Naba Das for Jharsuguda will be taken further,” he said.

“Be it Padampur or Jharsuguda, the oppositions have disrespected the girls who have lost their fathers. They have disrespected and misbehaved with them. Even they have criticized the women and mothers who are working at the grassroot level under the Mission Sakti. People of Odisha will never support disrespect towards women,” Patnaik added.

The BJD supremo further said, “Daughters are our pride. Biju Janata Dal has been encouraging the contribution of mothers in public life and it has provided a platform called Misson Sakti for their right and to help them. Platform Misson Sakti has empowered them by bringing them out of the four walls of the kitchen. But the oppositions have been protesting the empowerment of women. This is a dangerous trend and the people of Odisha have always rejected such behaviour.”

“Let’s work together for the development of Odisha, for our democratic values, for cultural dignity and for respect and rights of women,” Patnaik said.

Naveen further said, “Single engine or double engine is not important. From people’s point of view governance is important. Good governance, pro-people governance always wins. Those who insult the people of Odisha by calling them lawless are working against our state. Those who insult our sisters, mothers and daughters because they dare to enter the public space are working against the people and their prosperity. People of Odisha will never forgive them.”

“BJD will always stand with the people of Odisha, for the empowerment of Odisha, especially the vulnerable section and women. Jai Jagannath,” he ended.

It is to be noted here that BJD candidate Deepali Das registered a landslide victory in the bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency. She won the by-election with a margin of 48,721 votes from nearest rival Tankadhar Tripathy of the BJP.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission, BJD got 1,07,198 votes while the BJP polled 58,477 votes. Congress nominee Tarun Pandey lost his deposits with only 4,496 votes.