12 officers of Commissionerate Police get new appointments, check details

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has given new appointment to as many 12 officers in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

As per the notification issued by the Commissionerate Police, Satya Ranjan Mallik who is the ACP, IUCAW, CTC UPD and Manas Ranjan Garnaik, ACP, IUCAW, BBSR UPD are among the 12 officers who have been transferred and given new appointments.

Below is the full list of the officers who are given new assignments: