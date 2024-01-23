12 officers of Commissionerate Police get new appointments, check details
Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has given new appointment to as many 12 officers in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
As per the notification issued by the Commissionerate Police, Satya Ranjan Mallik who is the ACP, IUCAW, CTC UPD and Manas Ranjan Garnaik, ACP, IUCAW, BBSR UPD are among the 12 officers who have been transferred and given new appointments.
Below is the full list of the officers who are given new assignments:
- Satya Ranjan Mallik who is the ACP, IUCAW, CTC UPD has been appointed as ACP, Licence Cell, C.P Hdqrs.BBSR.
- Manas Ranjan Garnaik, ACP, IUCAW, BBSR UPD has been appointed as ACP, Judicial C.P Hdqrs. BBSR.
- Pranita Pattanaik, ACP, Crime, CTC UPD has been appointed as ACP, Crime, BBSR UPD.
- Amitav Mohapatry, ACP, Zone-II, CTC UPD has been appointed as ACP, Hdqrs. BBSR UPD.
- Krushna Ch. Palei, ACP, IUCAW, BBSR UPD has been appointed ACP, Zone-II, BBSR UPD
- Tapas Kumar Pradhan, ACP, Zone-III, CTC UPD has been appointed as ACP, Zone-III, BBSR UPD
- Girijashankar Chakrabarti, ACP, Zone-II, BBSR UPD has been appointed as ACP, Zone-II, CTC UPD
- Pradip Kumar Rout, ACP Zone-III, BBSR UPD has been appointed as ACP, Zone-III, CTC UPD
- Umarkanta Pradhan, ACP I/C Airport P.S BBSR UPD has been appointed as ACP, Zone-IV, CTC UPD
- Chandan Kumar Chedei, ACP, Zone-IV, CTC UPD has been posted as ACP, Hdqrs, CTC UPD
- Biswa Ranjan Senapati, ACP Spl. Crime Unit, BBSR has been posted as ACP, Crime CTC UPD
- Himanshu Bhusan Swain, Attached to Spl. Sqd. BBSR has been appointed as ACP Training, UP & TTI, BBSR.