CM soon to announce on hike in remunerations of Anganwadi, ASHA workers: VK Pandian

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister is soon to announced about hike in the remunerations of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Swachha Sathi. It was informed by 5T Chairman VK Pandian in Gajapati on Tuesday.

He also said that in 7 months the district has been sanctioned a huge Rs 279 crore. Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned for the four lane by pass road.

On May 10 last year he had received 350 numbers of applications for different demands. Out of the prayers made in 350 applications have been addressed, informed the 5T Chairman.

Pandian attended in the program of the Nua-O event at the Gajapati Stadium in Paralakhemundi. He provided tips for success to the students there. He has stressed on grooming of the inner talent of the students.