Massive billboard collapses in Mumbai, 14 people killed, Rescue operation underway

Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed and several people were injured after a massive billboard collapsed on a fuel station in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Monday. The incident occurred at the Police Ground fuel station along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar of the capital city of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the incident occurred due to strong dust storms followed by heavy rain which caused chaos in the city on Monday.

On receiving information about the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and initiated a rescue operation. The rescue operation is underway presently.

It is worth mentioning here that Mumbai was caught off guard by the strong dust storm. This has affected the transport, uprooted trees and also led to power outage in many areas.

Notably, the dust storm and gusty winds, coupled with light rains paralysed flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), forcing suspension of services for around 66 minutes.

In a similar instance, a vertical steel parking lot of the Shreeji Towers in Wadala crashed in the gusty winds, crushing around a dozen vehicles and injuring at least one person who was in a car, said the BMC.

There were several incidents of tree crashes in different parts of Mumbai and Thane, a couple or road accidents, and other tragedies in the dust-storm, and more details are awaited.