Hyderabad: New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

In today’s match New Zealand opted to bat first and erected a score of 323 runs in 50 overs through 7 wickets.

Netherlands during their batting chased this target but were dismissed for 223 in 46.3 overs. However, Colin Ackermann made 69 and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner claimed 5-59.