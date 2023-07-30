West Indies clinch victory over India in Second ODI, Level Series 1-1

In a thrilling encounter, the West Indies cricket team secured a decisive six-wicket win against India in the Second One Day International (ODI), leveling the series 1-1. The victory marked their first triumph against India in the format since December 2019, as they put on an impressive display of teamwork and skill.

Skipper Shai Hope and Keacy Carter’s formidable partnership of 91 runs for the fourth wicket played a pivotal role in the West Indies’ triumph. Their resilient performance propelled the team towards victory and turned the tide in their favor.

Romario Shepherd delivered a stellar performance with the ball, achieving career-best figures in ODI bowling. His exceptional bowling efforts, coupled with Gudakesh Motie’s impressive three-wicket haul, contributed to India being restricted to a total of 181 runs.

West Indies captain Shai Hope made a crucial decision by winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya took the reins for the Indian side in this match, with star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel stepped in to replace them in the playing XI.

The pulsating clash showcased the West Indies’ determination and resilience, enabling them to secure a notable victory against a formidable Indian side. The series now stands evenly poised at 1-1, promising an exciting third ODI as the teams battle for supremacy on the cricketing stage.