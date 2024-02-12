Under-19 World Cup: Australia lift trophy for 4th time, here’s full lists of winners and runners-up so far

Australia lifted their 4th Under-19 (U19) World Cup trophy by defeating India by 79 runs in the final on Sunday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni of South Africa. This defeat comes as a third consecutive defeat in ICC tournament final for India.

Batting first Australia managed to post 253 runs at the loss of 7 wickets. Harjas Singh 55, Hugh Weigen 48 as well as Ollie Peake 46 contributed majorly to the Australian side.

Indian bowlers Raj Limbani 3/38 and Naman Tiwari 2/63 were the leading wicket taker during Australian side battling.

However, the Indian batting unit lost all wickets while chasing 254 runs and could manage only 174 runs. The Indian innings crumbled in 43.5 overs. Adarsh Singh 47 (77) and Murugan Abhishek 42 (46) were the leading batters from the side.

Team India defeated South Africa in the semi-final to reach the finals, while, Australia beat Pakistan.

Meanwhile, if India would have won the match, it would be the team’s sixth trophy. However, this year, it was ninth time that team India reached the finals.

Here’s list of all winners and runners-up of ICC Under-19 World Cup so far