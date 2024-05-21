Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against KKR in IPL Qualifier 1

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to bat fist against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier-1 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

While speaking at the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, “We gonna have a bat, looks like a good wicket and expect a high-scoring game. The batting group has been amazing for us and hopefully more of the same tonight. We are playing pretty much the same eleven as the last game.”

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer also expressed his intention of fielding first if he were to decide after the toss. “I would have loved to bowl. I had a chat with the curator and he said it’s a mixed soil, let’s see how it plays, hoping for a good game. Important that we keep the momentum going and stay in the present. Great achievement (finising at the top of the table) and everyone is proud of it, we are taking one match at a time and we need to be positive about what’s going to happen here. We are going with the same team,” he said.

It is to be noted that the winner of today will directly book the birth for the IPL 2024 final while the loser will get another opportunity to play against the winner of the Qualifier-2. Rajasthan Royal (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier-2 match tomorrow.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

