T20 World Cup tickets skyrockets to Rs 8.4 lakh per seat as India vs Pakistan match approaches

The team India is all set to clash with its all-time rival Pakistan for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9. The match is set to be played at the in Nassau County at the New York. As the days for the match are approaching, the ticket prices have skyrocketed for upto Rs 8.4 lakh.

As per the official ICC website, there are 6 hospitality packages available at the Nassau County. These include Diamond Club, Cabanas, Premium Club Lounges, Corner Club, Pavilion Club and Boundary Club. However, for IND vs PAK, only three packages are available presently.

The Diamond Club:

This is the most expensive package of the stadium. As stated by ICC, the Diamond Club is the ‘jewel’ of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The price of one seat under this package is 10,000 USD (Rs 8,34,323).

Premium Club Lounges:

These lounges are situated behind the wicket in both the North and South Pavilions with incredible views of the pitch. This package also gives food and beverage options. A person wanting to watch the match on this package can get a seat at 2,500 USD (Rs 2,08,585).

Corner Club:

The Corner Club offers an ‘intimate and exclusive atmosphere and an exclusive outdoor buffet and bar. These seats are available at 2,750 USD (2,29,413).

It is worth mentioning here that the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has already begun, while today, United States defeated Canada by seven wickets while 14 balls were left. The tournament began today (June 2) and will conclude on June 29.

Also Read: Dinesh Kartik Announces His Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket