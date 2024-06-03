NCERT Recruitment 2024: Apply for several posts with salary up to Rs 75,000 per month, Check details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have announced recruitment for numerous posts. The recruitment drive is for 72 vacancies with a monthly salary of up to Rs 75,000.

Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in for applying.

More Details:

Vacancies:

Total: 72

Senior Technical Consultant: 6

Technical Consultant: 10

Senior Consultant (Academic): 6

Academic Consultant: 15

Social Media Manager: 2

Social Media Coordinator: 1

AI Expert/Senior Consultant: 2

Senior Programmer/Sr. Consultant: 1

Database Administrator/Consultant: 2

Mobile App Development Android and IOS: 2

Junior Programmer: 2

System Analyst/Data Analyst: 1

Content Developer (EPUB): 2

3 D Graphic Animator: 8

Senior Research Associate: 2

Senior Project Associate (Technical): 1

Junior Project Fellow: 8

Copy Editor: 1

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Copy Editor:

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University Diploma in Book Publishing or Mass Communication or Journalism. At least 3 years of experience in editing.

Senior Research Associate:

Applicant should have an M.A. Education / M.Ed. or equivalent with 55% marks or equivalent Grade in the general category and in the case of SC/ST/PH, it will be 50%.

Candidate should have a Ph.D./NET Knowledge of Research Methodology

Applicant Preferably NET/PhD in Education

Candidate should have a Knowledge of Hindi, English and Computer Applications for analysis and interpretation of data using software

Social Media Coordinator:

Candidate should have a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University/ Institute with 55% marks or equivalent Grade.

Candidate should have at least 1 year of experience in handling social media accounts of corporate entities or government organizations (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn. WhatsApp, Telegram etc.).

Candidate should have Good communication and writing skills in English and Hindi

Candidate should have Experience working independently to conceptualize and design creatives, and content (banners, posters) for social media advocacy.

Candidate should have Experience in designing social media strategy and execution across platforms, response management, advocacy, metrics & analytics, report writing etc.

Recruitment Process:

The recruitment of the candidates will be based on Walk-In interview. The interview is set to be held between 18th and 26th June 2024.

Venue: Room No. 242, CIET 2nd floor, Chacha Nehru Bhawan, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi110016.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.