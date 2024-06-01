Mysterious deaths in Rourkela: 10 died due to sunstroke, reveled postmortem reports

Rourkela: The post-mortem reports of the 10 of the 18 people, who died under mysterious circumstances in Rourkela, revealed that they died due to sunstroke.

Informing about the development, Rourkela Sub-collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said that the autopsy reports of the ten people have been received and the reports suggest that all of them died due to sunstroke caused by intense heatwave conditions.

The exact reason behind the death of the other eight people will be ascertained after their postmortem report is out, the Sub-collector added.

It is to be noted here that mystery had shrouded the deaths of the 18 people who breathed their last in just 24 hours in different parts of Rourkela on May 31 and June 1. Over 20 others are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Earlier though it was speculated that they died due to heat-related illness but the local administration was waiting for the autopsy reports to reveal the exact cause of their deaths.

Likewise, 4 and 2 unnatural death cases were also reported from Sundargarh and Jharsuguda respectively. Investigation into the matter is also underway by the police.