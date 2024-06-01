Last phase of election in Odisha: 63.42 percent voter turnout recorded by 8 PM

Odisha
63.42 percent voter turnout recorded in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A 63.42 percent voter turnout was reported till 8 PM in the fourth and final phase of election in Odisha, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As per the data of the ECI, the 63.42 percent voter turnout reported till 8 PM but the number likely to increase further as the poll panel is yet to receive complete data of all the polling stations.

It is to be noted here that six Lok Sabha constituencies – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur – and 42 Assembly segments went to poll today.

While Jajpur recorded the highest voter turnout of 66.90%, Bhadrak witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 58.21%.

Parliamentary Constituency-wise voter turnout:

  1. Balasore: 77%,
  2. Bhadrak: 58.21%
  3. Jagatsinghpur: 66.14%
  4. Jajpur: 66.90%
  5. Kendrapara: 62.02%
  6. Mayurbhanj: 64.17%

When it comes to the voter turnout of the assembly constituencies, Jashipur witnessed the highest turnout of 70.11 percent and at 53.40 per cent, Dhamnagar recorded the lowest voting turnout.

