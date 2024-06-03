T20 World Cup: Ian Bishop calls for change in Pakistan’s batting approach

New Delhi: As the T20 World Cup looms on the horizon, former West Indies legend Ian Bishop emphasised the need for Pakistan’s seasoned openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan “to shift another gear up in the way they approach their batting”, while also advocating for opportunities for younger talents like Saim Ayub and Mohammad Harris.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, Pakistan’s management reverted to their tried-and-tested opening duo of Babar and Rizwan during the T20I series against England. Despite their historical success, including numerous record-breaking partnerships, Bishop believes a change is necessary.

Earlier in the year, young Saim Ayub had a stint as an opener during the T20I series against New Zealand, but with mixed results. Ayub scored 229 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 126.52.

“If you’re asking me what I want versus what will happen to Pakistan, I will tell you that I need and hope that down the road, I don’t know if it’s immediate but down the road guys like Saim Ayub, I know Mohammad Harris is not in the reckoning right now, but he’s another young man. They’ve left back at home I think until for T-20 cricket. But these guys are still very young and living the way,” Bishop said to Star Sports.

During the series against England, Ayub had a chance to open in the second T20I but managed only a 7-ball 2. In the fourth T20I, Babar resumed his opening duties, partnering with Rizwan for a 59-run stand. Despite this, Bishop pointed out that both Babar and Rizwan need to accelerate their scoring earlier in the innings to keep pace with the evolving demands of T20 cricket.

“So, the experience of Babar and Riwan, they probably will go back there. But again, that’s a template that needs to change with those two players who I think from what we’ve seen T 20 cricket going to even in a World Cup of challenging pitches, they need to shift another gear up in the way they approach their batting,” Bishop added.

Pakistan’s opening game in the T20 World Cup is against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on June 6.