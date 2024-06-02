Income Tax Recruitment 2024: Apply for Inspector and Assistant posts, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400

The Income Tax Department has started a recruitment drive for the positions of Inspector and Assistant posts. Eligible candidates aged below 56 years can apply for the vacant posts till August 9, 2024, which is the deadline to apply for applications for the position.

The selected candidates will be deputed for an initial period of 3 years.

Income Tax Recruitment 2024 Vacancies

Inspector and Assistant – 02 Vacancies

Age Limit

The Income Tax has set a maximum age limit of 56 years for applicants.

Salary Details

The selected candidates for the mentioned posts will receive a remuneration in Pay Level-06 of the Pay Matrix, which ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 as per the 7th CPC.

This corresponds to the pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,200 as per the 6th CPC.

Tenure

The appointment will be on a deputation basis for an initial period not exceeding 3 years.

How to apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2024



Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline for the recruitment drive at the official website of Income Tax Department. Candidates can find the application form on the website. The applicants need to send the fully filled applications, along with necessary documents to: Joint Commissioner, O/o the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM (FOP)A, NDPSA and Adjucting Authority, PBPTA, ‘B’ Wing, 9th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi, 110003.

Note that the application is forwarded through the proper channel and contains all required supporting documents. Moreover, all the applications received after the last date will not be entertained.

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria and submit their applications well before the deadline. Applicants can check more details, refer to the official notification available on the Income Tax Department’s website.