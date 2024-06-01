Exit polls predict return of PM Modi led NDA with over 350 seats

New Delhi: Following the completion of polling on the last phase of the General Elections 2024 today, exit poll reports have come up. So far we have reports from a few surveys which points towards a thumping win of the PM Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with over 350 seats while the INDIA block is predicted to get around 150 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Here are some reports:

As per India News-D-Dynamics: NDA to get 371 seats; INDIA bloc to get 125 and others will get 47 seats

Jan Ki Baat NDA 362-392; INDIA bloc: 141-161; Others-10-20

Republic Bharat-Matrize: NDA-353-368; INDIA bloc-118-133; Others-43-48

Republic TV-P MARQ: NDA-359; INDIA bloc-154; Others-30

State-wise report:

Axis My India – India Today exit poll predicts 20-22 seats for BJP, 3-5 seats for Congress and 3 for JD(S) in Karnataka

News 24 – Chanakya Analysis predicts 12 seats (out of 14) for BJP in Jharkhand and all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

Lok Sabha election exit polls | Today’s Chanakya predicts: BJP+: 33 Seats; Congress+:15 seats and Others nil in Maharashtra

Odisha: Today’s Chanakya predicts BJP’s thumping majority, approximately 16 seats, for the Lok Sabha elections, BJD to secure 4 seats and Congress to secure 1 seat.