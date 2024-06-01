Odia engineer Bishwapratap Singh at DRUPA Expo, Germany

Odisha
By Himanshu 0

Bhubaneswar: An Odia engineer named Bishwapratap Singh has participated at the DRUPA Expo in Germany, world’s largest printing and mechanics Expo. The Expo has begun on 28th May to run till 7th June at Düsseldorf, Germany.

Reportedly, Singh is one of the few talented Engineers of India who represented the country in Germany. Hailing from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar the Odia engineer is the East Division manager at the Konika Minolta, claimed as the largest printing company of India.

Germany is said to be the father of printing mechanic machines.

Regarding DRUPA

Drupa is the largest printing equipment exhibition in the world, held every four years by Messe Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany. The word drupa comes from German words ‘Druck und Papier’ (Print and Paper). Close to 2000 industry experts and companies are usually participate in this Expo with more than 3 Lakhs visitors from across the world.

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6480 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.