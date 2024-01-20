Shoaib Mallik marries Pakistan Actress Sana Javed, Posts pic

Islamabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed amid his rumors of separation with former tennis player Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik took to social media to share photos from their wedding ceremony today. (January 20).

Malik took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post pictures from what seems to be their wedding ceremony and captioned the post ” Alhamdulilah… And We created you in pairs.”

– Alhamdullilah ♥️ “And We created you in pairs” وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Recently, Sania Mirza had shared a cryptic insta post, sparking rumours of her divorce with Shoaib Malik.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza married in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad in 2010. The couple have a child Izhaan in 2018.

