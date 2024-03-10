Rajasthan Kings, Dubai Giants pick up wins at Legends Cricket Trophy

It was a thrilling day of cricket at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium which saw two encounters in the Legends Cricket Trophy where Rajasthan Kings beat Kandy Samp Army, and Dubai Giants got the better of Delhi Devils.

Batting first, Rajasthan Kings exhibited an explosive display of power-hitting, amassing a formidable total of 176 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 15 overs.

Spearheading the Kings’ onslaught was the veteran batter Robin Uthappa, who dazzled the audience with a scintillating knock of 72 runs off a mere 30 deliveries, embellished with 5 boundaries and 6 towering sixes.

Uthappa’s aggressive approach set the tone for the Kings’ innings, as he showcased his remarkable ability to find gaps and dispatch the ball to all parts of the ground.

Complementing Uthappa’s fireworks was Hamilton Masakadza, who provided valuable support with a well-constructed innings of 52 runs off 32 balls, consisting of 4 boundaries and 3 maximums.

In pursuit of a challenging target, Kandy Samp Army’s batting lineup struggled to gain momentum against a disciplined bowling attack from Rajasthan Kings. Despite commendable efforts from Kevin O’Brien and Irfan Pathan, who fought valiantly with the bat, Samp Army fell short of their target, managing to muster only 132 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their stipulated 15 overs.

O’Brien and Pathan exhibited resilience amidst the mounting pressure, but their efforts were ultimately in vain as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

The standout performer with the ball for Rajasthan Kings was the pace spearhead, Parvinder Awana, whose incisive bowling wreaked havoc on the opposition’s batting lineup.

Awana delivered a mesmerizing spell, claiming 4 crucial wickets while conceding a mere 13 runs, thus dismantling Kandy Samp Army’s batting order and significantly denting their chances of staging a comeback.

In the second game of the day in Legends Cricket Trophy , Dubai Giants bounced back with a win against Delhi Devils after their loss in the first game. The Thisara Perera-led side, in the absence of regular skipper Harbhajan Singh, chased down their target of 148, thanks to a solid show from their batters.

Batting first, Callum Ferguson fired all cylinders to score an unbeaten 57 off 36, which saw 4 fours and as many sixes, that saw Delhi Giants posting a respectable total of 147/5 from their stipulated 15 overs.

Coming to bat, Dubai Giants lost Solomon Mire for a golden duck. However, that did not deter them along the way, as both Shaun Marsh (44 of 30) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (45 off 24) came out all guns blazing. The task was relatively easier for Dubai Giants as Saurabh Tiwary and skipper Thisara Perera combined to help them reach the finish line.