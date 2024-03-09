IND vs ENG 5th Test: India defeat England by an inning and 64 runs

India defeated England in the fifth and final Test match of the 5-match series by an inning and 64 runs played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Briefing about the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. During bating in the first innings, England scored 218 runs losing all wickets. Of which Zak Crawley made 79 runs was not out till end, while Jonny Bairstow hit 28 runs. From Indian side Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin dropped 4 wickets.

When team India came to batting in the first innings, the team managed to make 477 runs losing all wickets. Of which Shubman Gill made 110 runs, while Captain Rohit Sharma hit103 runs. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir from England took 5 wickets and James Anderson took 2 wickets.

In the beginning of the second innings, the Indian team was leading by 259 runs, while England managed to make 195 losing all wickets. Of the total, Joe Root made 84 runs, while Jonny Bairstow hit 39 runs. From Indian side, Ravichanran Ashwin took 5 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah dropped 2 wickets. With this England lost the match against India by an inning and 64 runs.

It is worth mentioning here that India have won the series by 4-1. England won the first match of the series, while India won rest all the matches.

Notably, the Indian cricket team have reached the Number 1 position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after Australia defeated New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match series.