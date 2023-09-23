PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of International cricket stadium in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for an international cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday. Addressing a rally of women supporters in his parliamentary constituency, he also discussed the recently passed women’s reservation bill.

The international cricket stadium in Varanasi will be the third of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, following similar facilities in Kanpur and Lucknow. PM Modi also inaugurated 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools in the city.

In his address after laying the foundation stone, PM Modi expressed his joy at visiting Varanasi, emphasizing the unique significance the city holds. He extended congratulations to the country on India’s success with Chandrayaan-3 and mentioned the divine connection of Kashi (Varanasi) and the sport.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the international cricket stadium would be a boon for the youth of Purvanchal (eastern part of Uttar Pradesh). He emphasized the global reach of cricket and how this stadium would contribute to its growth in the region.

The stadium, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 330 crore, is expected to accommodate nearly 30,000 people at a time. The design elements, including the roof covers and floodlights, are inspired by cultural motifs, symbolizing the essence of Kashi (Varanasi). The structure is expected to be completed by December 2025, situated near the Ring Road in the Rajatalab area.