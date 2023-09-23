India fetches no.1 rank in all three formats after defeating Australia in first ODI

In a remarkable feat, India has fetched the No.1 rank in all three international cricket formats, namely- Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. This comes after team India’s impressive five wicket victory over Australia on Friday.

As per latest updates, India has displaced Pakistan from the top of ODI rankings chart, ascending to the top. Speaking about the T20Is, India is followed by England on the second position. Similarly, in Test cricket, India holds the topmost spot with Australia right behind.

Secretary of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Jay Shah, took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the victory. He wrote, “Numero Uno in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket. Heartiest congratulations to Team India for achieving this historic milestone.”

Take a look:

🇮🇳 Numero Uno in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket. Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for achieving this historic milestone. The rankings reflect the hard work put in by this team as they chase excellence on the field. This is fantastic achievement just ahead of the World Cup.… pic.twitter.com/wR4JDlqBJy — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 22, 2023

In the first ODI on Friday, India secured a five-wicket win against Australia, chasing a target of 277. Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad played outstanding innings, with Gill scoring 74 runs of 63 balls and Gaikwad scoring 71 runs of 77 balls. Indian skipper KL Rahul scored 58 (not out) and Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 runs. India finished their target with eight balls remaining.

Australia was the first one to bat. They went all out for 276 runs in 50 overs. David Warner scored 52, Steve Smith added 41, and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis contributed 45 runs. The star of the match was Indian bowler Mohammed Shami, who took five wickets in 51 runs, dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Smith Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott.