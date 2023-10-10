PAK vs SL: Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in ICC World cup 2023

Hyderabad: Gear up for the thrilling showdown as Pakistan will face off against Sri Lanka in the 8th ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on October 10. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. today.

This will be Pakistan’s second match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, having secured a resounding victory over the Netherlands by 81 runs in their opening match at the same venue on October 6.

Head-to-head records:

In the 156 ODI encounters between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan has emerged victorious 92 times, while Sri Lanka has triumphed in 59 matches. However, when it comes to ICC World Cups, Pakistan has a dominant record, winning seven out of eight matches, with one ending in a tie.

Weather Forecast:

The weather forecast for Hyderabad indicates cloudy conditions with a minimal 2% chance of rain and no thunderstorm expected. The temperature is expected to range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Match Prediction:

Google’s win probability suggests a 66% chance of Pakistan emerging victorious in this match. While CricTracker also leans towards Pakistan, Khel now seems to favour the Sri Lankan Lions.

Cricket enthusiasts can also catch all the action by tuning in to the live stream on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar websites and apps. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads.