IPL Match today: Lucknow Super Giants to host Mumbai Indians in 48th game of tournament

The 48th league match of IPL 2024 tournament will see a clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. The MI vs LSG match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Up till today, the KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants are currently on the fifth position of the IPL 2024 points table. They have won five of the nine matches played, with an NRR of +0.059. On the other hand, the Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians sit on the ninth position of the points table. They currently hold and NRR of -0.261, with three wins of nine matches played.

Talking about their head-to-head records, MI and LSG have clashed against each other four times so far in IPL. Out of which, LSG has won thrice while MI sits with one victory.

Today’s MI vs LSG match will take place at the Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm today. Speaking about the pitch conditions, the ground is known to be favorable to spinners. Hence the toss winning team should ideally opt to bat first.

Now let us take a look at the squads for both the teams for today’s IPL match:

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

Mumbai Indians