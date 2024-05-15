Below Header Govt Ad

ED arrests Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam

New Delhi: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt politicians, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam.

Alam was reportedly arrested in connection with a huge cash recovery matter. The cash had reportedly been recovered from the household help of his PS Sanjeev Lal.

A few media reports suggest that last week ED had arrested Alam’s personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the his domestic help Jahangir Alam (42), following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

