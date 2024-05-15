ICMR guidelines for tea and coffee : What should you do?

If you are a tea or coffee lover and typically combine your favourite hot beverage with your lunch or dinner, you may be putting yourself at risk of developing anaemia. In many Indian households, enjoying a cup of chai alongside lunch is customary. Some individuals also opt for tea or coffee after meals, believing it aids in digestion or helps cleanse excessive oil from the throat and chest. Tea and coffee has various qualities. Here are the new ICMR guidelines for tea and coffee.

Alright, but tea and coffee can be eaten as much as you want, whenever you want? The revised dietary guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have debunked the myths surrounding the consumption of tea or coffee before or after meals and explained why it’s not advisable. According to the 148- page-long revised “Dietary Guidelines for Indian “, Tannin is present in tea and coffee and is known to interfere with iron absorption.

Hence, tea and coffee should be avoided “ At least for one hour before and after meals” Iron is essential element for blood production, and about 70 per cent of your ’s body’s iron is in the red blood cells called haemoglobin. When iron is not absorbed properly, its deficiency will lead to a fall in healthy red blood cells in the body, causing anaemia.

When to drink tea-coffee? Is it right to drink tea and coffee on an empty stomach ?

Many people have a habit of drinking tea after waking up. Consuming tea and coffee on an empty stomach can cause stomach ulcers. Symptoms of acidity may appear. So give up the habit of drinking tea and coffee on an empty stomach.

Then, after eat?

Drinking tea and coffee immediately after eating is another problem. This can cause food particles in the stomach and normal stomach acid to rise up into the esophagus, causing a painful feeling like acidity. Food coming up may also feel like this. Apart from that, tea or coffee may interfere with the absorption of nutrients in certain areas. Therefore, tea and coffee should not be consumed immediately after eat.

When to eat ? How much to eat ?

Not on empty stomach, and not on empty also. So when ? At least one hour before eating. If you can do that there will no problem. However, you can’t finish cup after cup by drinking tea and coffee. Although the tolerable amount of tea and coffee is a little more or less depending on the individual, it is better not to consume more than 2 cups daily. Thake very little sugar with tea and coffee or better to avoid altogether if possible . Apart from that, drinking masala tea with truck liquor can increase the acidity.

Why not have tea and coffee in the evening?

Drinking tea and coffee in the evening or at night cane cause sleep problems. You may feel sour in your mouth after going to bed just for acidity. This is caused by food and acid coming up from the stomach to the esophagus . So it is better to drink tea and coffee during the day.